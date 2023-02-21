Metro Detroit weather: Seasonal, sunny and windy Tuesday

4 Warn Weather – Seasonal and sunny Tuesday ahead. A cold front will push through this morning increasing our chances for a quick passing flurry.

Sunrise is at 7:21 a.m.

Strong wind gusts around 40 mph will follow the front this morning. Wind diminishes quickly during the afternoon. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 6:13 p.m.

Our attention turns to the Wednesday forecast as an impactful winter storm system will move into Metro Detroit during the afternoon Wednesday and continue through midday Thursday.

We start the day with a few light flurries in the morning, but the main even arrives later in the day. Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all possible depending on where you live. South of 1-94 sees more rain, north of I-94 more freezing rain and sleet and then measurable snow north of I-69 into the thumb. It’s a very complex forecast because the type of precipitation depends heavily on surface temperatures and where the rain/snow line sets up shop. The main concern is ice, but north of M-59 there could also be some heavier snow.

Keep checking back with your 4 Warn Weather team for the latest updates.