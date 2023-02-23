Metro Detroit weather: Warmer and windy Thursday

4 Warn Weather – Waking up to icy conditions across Southeast Michigan. Although the ice storm has pushed out of the area, we could still see some lingering patches of freezing drizzle or sleet, especially north of I-69 through mid to late morning.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m.

Otherwise, we will see a quick warm up this afternoon with highs in the 40s. As warmer air rolls into the area over the cool, icy surface, it is likely we will see patchy fog develop midday. Visibility will be the lowest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. That fog will lift by late afternoon and early evening as winds pick up ahead of a cold front. While gusts look to stay under advisory criteria around 30-40 mph, there remains a concern for the additional power outages in areas that may still have ice on trees and power lines.

Sunset is at 6:16 p.m.

A much colder airmass settles over the area tonight into Friday dipping low temperatures both tonight and Friday night into to the low to mid-teens with Friday highs likely struggling to his 30.

Temperatures moderate this weekend and turn more seasonal topping out on either side of 40.

Expect more sunshine to return through the weekend.