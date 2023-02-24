Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Friday

4 Warn Weather – Much colder today as we round out a week of whacky weather. A few flakes are flying early. Temperatures feeling like the single digits to low teens across the area when you factor in the wind chill this morning.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m.

Much colder today with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teen this afternoon. We will see a little sunshine break through the clouds. In fact, we get 11 hours of daylight starting today! There is a chance for light snow showers tonight. This could bring a small coating across Metro Detroit by morning and up to an inch north of I-69.

Sunset is at 6:17 p.m.

Expect milder temperatures in the 30s on Saturday. It will be dry with a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will then rise into the 40s on Sunday with more sunshine on tap. Looking ahead to next week, the upper-level wave just off the coast of northern California right now will make its way to our region on Monday bringing with it the chance for a little freezing rain, but mainly widespread showers that could be heavy. Highs will be in 40s most of next week.