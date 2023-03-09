4-5 inches of snow expected Friday across Metro Detroit -- plus another round in a few days

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit is expecting another round of significant snowfall on Friday, and there’s a second winter storm looming just a few days later.

Friday snowfall

We’re still on track for some impactful snow Friday. The timing is continuing to speed up a touch, and it looks like this storm will be primarily a morning event.

It’s expected to arrive around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., with the heaviest snow falling during the morning drive. The impactful snow will wrap up in the early afternoon.

A few flurries or scattered light snow showers remain possible later in the afternoon and evening, but they shouldn’t have much impact.

A solid 4-5 inches is expected area-wide, perhaps a touch more or less in select spots.

More snow early next week

Another system brings us more snow later Sunday into Monday.

More accumulation is looking likely, but probably not as much as we’re expecting Friday.

Daylight saving time

We spring forward this weekend, as daylight saving time starts.

Set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday, as 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m.