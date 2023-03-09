Michigan winter storm timeline: When will the snow start Friday? When will it be heaviest?

4Warn Weather – Southeast Michigan is set to get another several inches of snow Friday, and the timing of the winter storm is starting to come into clearer focus.

According to 4Warn Meteorologist Brett Collar, the entire area is expected to receive 4-5 inches of snowfall by the end of Friday. Some areas could get slightly more or less, but generally, that’s the expected range, as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday (March 9).

Click here to read Brett’s full forecast.

Snow timeline

When will the snow arrive? The timeline continues to move up. It now appears snow will begin sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday.

Snowfall will likely be heaviest during the morning commute, which will create dangerous conditions for drivers around Metro Detroit.

Brett is expecting the impactful snow to wrap up early Friday afternoon, making this winter storm primarily a morning event.

There could be some additional flurries or light snow showers into the evening, but they aren’t expected to have much impact.

We aren’t in the clear once this storm wraps up, though. Another round of snow is expected to arrive early next week -- likely late Sunday into Monday. It appears there will be accumulation, but probably not as much as the area receives Friday.