More sun, warmth Wednesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After we ended the day with plenty of sunshine across the region, we will continue the dry weather into the forecast as we work through the middle of the week.

Expect lots of sunshine throughout our Wednesday, and that also starts are warming trend that we’ve been looking for as high-pressure pulls off to the east of the region. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

As we work into our Thursday, expect the clouds to move back into the region in advance of our next low-pressure system working into the region. Rain showers will move in as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures getting even warmer, heading for the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday afternoon.

As that low pressure system works off to the east, we will keep the rain showers in the forecast for the end of the week on Friday. Breezy winds will also be sticking around throughout the day on Friday. High temperature is heading once again for right around that 50° mark by Friday afternoon.

Once that low pressure system pulls off to the east, we will bring colder air into the region for the first half of next weekend. We will also keep the chance of some snow showers into the forecast behind that cold front as well. High temperatures dropping into the mid in upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.

Drier weather begins to move into the region as we work through the end of the weekend and into early next week. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies into the forecast for both Sunday and into early next week for Monday. High temperatures warming out of the 30s on Sunday into the 40s for Monday, which is the first day of Spring!

Working into next Tuesday, the models are split on what we could see at this point, one of them is showing Metro Detroit being clipped by a decent system that would be a major winter storm for the Ohio Valley, the other one keeps us on the dry side of things. For right now, we will keep the forecast dry with a little more cloud cover moving into the region. High temperatures heading or the middle 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 43. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 33. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Breezy winds anticipated. High: 50. Winds: Southwest 10-20 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain likely. Breezy winds anticipated. Low: 42. Winds: South 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.