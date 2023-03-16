Tracking rain, some snow to end week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Thursday!

It was a beautiful day across the region on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures for everyone. We will keep the trend of warmer temperatures in the forecast today, with some changes moving in this afternoon and evening, as well.

Expect the clouds to move back into the region today ahead of an approaching low-pressure system.

Rain showers will move in Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. High temperatures will become even warmer, reaching the lower 50s this afternoon.

Expect the rain to stick around through the overnight hours tonight and into Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Rain continues Friday

As that low pressure system moves east, we’ll continue to see rain into Friday afternoon.

Breezy winds will also stick around throughout the day. High temperatures will get near the 50-degree mark by Friday afternoon.

A cold front pulls through as we head into the afternoon, so expect falling temperatures in the afternoon. The last of the rain showers will change over to some snowflakes before it is all said and done.

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s heading into Saturday morning.

Snow chances Saturday

Once that low pressure system pulls off to the east, we will have colder air across the region for the first half of next weekend. High temperatures will drop into the mid- and upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.

There is also a chance for some snow showers on Saturday behind that cold front.

Drying out for spring

Drier weather will start to move into the region Sunday and into early next week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Sunday and even more sunshine on Monday.

High temperatures will warm out of the 30s Sunday and into the 40s for Monday, which is the first day of spring!

Spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine in the forecast on Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday, the first full day of spring, will be close to average, in the middle and upper 40s.

The dry weather looks like it will stick around into next Wednesday. Temperatures look to get even warmer, upper 40s and lower 50s, by the middle of next week.

