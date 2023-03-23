Keep your umbrella handy as wintry mix returns this weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

We’re cloudy and dry for the next 24 hours, but rain returns Friday night into Saturday.

4Warn Weather – We’re cloudy and dry for the next 24 hours, but rain returns Friday night into Saturday.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry and cool with a low of 32. Winds NNE around five mph.

Friday

Friday will be filled with plenty of clouds and maybe a break or two of sunshine—a chilly day with highs below normal at 43 degrees.

Rain returns Friday night and will become heavy at times. By Saturday morning, we could see a quarter to half an inch of rain. The leading edge of this system could contain a few wet snowflakes as well.

Weekend forecast

Highs Saturday climb into the low 50s by the end of the day.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, with temperatures getting back into the low 50s.

Details in the forecast are coming up at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.