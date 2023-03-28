First round of rain, snow chances start Wednesday in Metro Detroit: What to expect this week

We're tracking waves of rain, with some snow possibly mixed in, moving through Metro Detroit this week, starting on Wednesday. Here's the latest forecast on what to expect.

4Warn Weather – Good Tuesday morning!

It’s a chilly start to your Tuesday morning with temperatures at or below freezing.

As high pressure takes hold today, you can expect plenty of sunshine, so grab the sunglasses before you head out the door.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

Seasonal temperatures will return this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s close to 50 degrees.

Keep your eyes to the western sky just after sunset today for a rare five planetary alignment.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows back in the 30s.

Precipitation chances start Wednesday

A mixed bag is on tap for Wednesday.

A line of showers, likely mixing with snow on the back edge, will roll through quickly midday into the early afternoon on Wednesday. Some minor accumulation is possible on grass or elevated surfaces to our north, but most of this will melt on contact.

It will be windy, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Expect skies to clear through the afternoon and evening, so we will see some sunshine before it sets Wednesday.

Sunny Thursday

It will be sunny and slightly below average on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s.

Precipitation chances return Friday

Our next weather maker will arrive on Friday with much milder conditions. Highs are looking to reach 60 degrees on Friday.

It will be windy with widespread rain to round out the week.

