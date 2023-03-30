Coldest start of the week

Detroit – It’s a clear and cold start to this Thursday morning with temperatures on either side of 20 degrees.

SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

We welcome calmer conditions today. Sunshine returns and winds will be less breezy. However, temperatures will top out about five degrees below average, in the mid-40s. Expect a few clouds to begin to mix in by mid-afternoon. Turning overcast this evening.

SUNSET: 7:57 PM

We could see a passing shower before midnight, but more widespread heavy rain returns before sunrise Friday.

Expect a slow and rainy morning drive. We could see some ponding for the morning rush-hour commute, so plan to give yourself extra drive time. That swath of showers will likely move out by the lunch hour. With more rain returning just after the evening commute before sunset.

Storm Risk

The evening showers could have a few embedded thunderstorms. The severe risk will be mainly in Southwest Lower Michigan, although the marginal risk does push as far east as Lenawee County. Winds will be the primary severe threat. All of Southeast Michigan could see winds gusting again around 35 mph. Temperatures will be close to 60 on Friday before falling to more seasonal low 50s this weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Expect scattered showers on Saturday with the chance for some snow mixing in. Sunshine returns Sunday. Then bouncing back into the 60s for the first week of April.

