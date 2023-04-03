Shower chances lead up to potentially severe storms Wednesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking multiple rain chances throughout the first half of the week in Metro Detroit, including significant storm chances on Wednesday. Here’s the latest forecast.
Showers Monday, Monday night
- Scattered showers are moving through this Monday afternoon, and this will continue into the evening and overnight hours.
- Closer to and after sunset, some of this rain will be heavy, especially north of M-59. This will continue through the night, and there could also be a few rumbles of thunder.
Some showers Tuesday
- We’re not expecting a lot of rain to fall Tuesday, but a few more showers are anticipated throughout the day.
- We will see some breaks for some dry time, but keep the umbrella with you through the day.
Showers, storms Wednesday
- A better chance for thunderstorms comes Wednesday, and here we have the potential for severe weather.
- It looks like chances are best in the later morning hours and early afternoon, but the exact timing is something we’ll have to fine tune over the next 24 hours.
- Gusty winds are looking like our biggest threat. Flooding is also a concern with the already saturated ground. While the hail and tornado threats are not as high, they are not absent, either.
- From Monday until Thursday morning, a good dose of rain is expected, as some spots could see more than an inch of rain.
Home opener forecast
- Opening Day in Detroit looks OK this year, just a touch cool and breezy.
- Tailgating and most of the game will be in the 40s, but we’ll top out in the afternoon in the lower 50s, closer to when the game wraps up.
- Winds will gust over 25 mph during the day.
