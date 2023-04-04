Damp start in Metro Detroit Tuesday with storm potential later

4Warn Weather – Waking up to some lingering rain showers in our northern counties which should fizzle out through the morning.

SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

Highs will average out in the mid-50s today under mostly cloudy skies, but expect it to be cooler in the thumb (mid to upper 40s) and closer to 60 closer to the Ohio state line.

SUNSET: 8:02 PM

We hit our low early tonight around 50 degrees closer to 11pm with warming temperatures through the night as a warm front pushes through. Rain chances will increase substantially as this front works back north through the region overnight. By daybreak Wednesday, expect widespread 60s, with highs into the low 70s. These springtime conditions will lead to the potential for severe thunderstorms as at least modest instability develops. The timeframe is still looking to be between noon and 3pm. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will be the primary threats, but there may be some tornadic risk as well. That cools us back off to around 50 on Thursday, but expect sunshine and windier conditions for first pitch on Opening Day at Comerica Park.