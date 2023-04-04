Tornado risk increasing for potential severe storms on Wednesday in Metro Detroit

All of Southeast Michigan is under an increasing threat for severe weather on Wednesday -- and that includes tornadoes.

As of Tuesday morning, most of Lower Michigan, including Metro Detroit, is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, the third highest of the five-level severe weather risk scale.

---> Severe weather in Michigan: What each risk level means

The Storm Prediction Center has also listed the area with a 10% chance for tornadic activity, which is abnormally high for the region.

According to 4Warn Weather meteorologist Ashlee Baracy, the timeframe for storms will be in the early afternoon on Wednesday, between noon and 3 p.m.

Here’s some information on preparing for possible tornadoes in Michigan:

Tornado alert terms:

Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible. When there is a Watch, move near enough to a shelter or sturdy building to be able to get inside quickly if there is a Warning or if you see signs of a tornado approaching. Remain alert for approaching storms. Watch the sky and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio or television for information.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Take shelter immediately.

Before a Tornado:

Identify safe rooms built to FEMA criteria or ICC500 storm shelters or other potential protective locations in sturdy buildings near your home, work, and other locations you frequent so you have a plan for where you will go quickly for safety when there is a Warning or an approaching tornado.

For schools, malls, and other buildings with long-span roofs or open space plans, or many occupants, ask the building manager to identify the best available refuge.

Build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, become familiar with the warning tone.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information. Meteorologists can predict when conditions might be right for a tornado. In any emergency, always listen to the instructions given by local emergency management officials.

Be alert to changing weather conditions. Look for approaching storms.

Look for the following danger signs: Dark, often greenish sky Large hail A large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating) Loud roar, similar to a freight train. If you see approaching storms or any of the danger signs, be prepared to take shelter immediately.



During a Tornado:

If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately! Most injuries associated with high winds are from flying debris, so remember to protect your head.

If you are in school, nursing home, hospital, factory, shopping center, high-rise building then: Go to a pre-designated area such as a safe room built to FEMA criteria, basement, storm shelter or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of a smaller interior room, such as a closet or hallway, that is away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls. Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Get under a sturdy table and cover your head and neck with your arms and cover your body as best you can e.g., with a heavy coat or blankets, pillows. In a high-rise building, go to a small interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not open windows.



After a Tornado: