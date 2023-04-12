Temperatures to hit 80 Wednesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After we ended the day with a little more cloud cover on our Tuesday, we will bring back more sunshine looking ahead into our Wednesday with continued above average temperatures and breezy winds.

Our “blocking pattern” remains setup across the Ohio Valley into the Great Lakes today. This means, high pressure will continue to control the forecast through the next few days, keeping Lower Michigan on the dry and warmer side of the forecast. Winds will be a little gusty as we work through the day as well. Expect winds gusting as high as 30-35 MPH throughout the entire day today, but that will also help to send our high temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the time we get to this afternoon. Metro Detroit can expect to see the first 80° high temperature today that we’ve seen this year. The record high for Wednesday for Metro Detroit is 89° set back in 1977, and we are no where near challenging that record today.

With the dry weather in place today, The National Weather Service has issued Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings (Fire Weather Warnings) to the west of Metro Detroit working into Central and Western Michigan, and even up to our North. Despite Metro Detroit not having one of these alerts for today, we are for the most part in the same territory that they are. We have dry weather once again, the winds will be gusty and we will also have a lower relative humidity, but not as low as the areas that are under the watches and warnings have. Always good advice, that outdoor burning not take place today, as any fires that start could get out of control quickly with the gusty winds and dry conditions.

Mild weather will stick around overnight tonight, expect overnight low temperatures to drop into the middle 50s tonight.

Another nice day is on tap thanks to high pressure still controlling the forecast looking ahead into Thursday. High temperatures once again, aiming for that 80°or better in most locations, although some areas closer to the shoreline will be a tad bit cooler than those further more inland throughout the day.

Changes come in the forecast as we go through the weekend and into early next week. Another cold front rolls into the region late Saturday and into Sunday. This will bring a chance of rain showers late Saturday and into the end of the weekend. It will also bring colder changes into the region as well, especially for early next week. Keep in mind, our average daytime high for this time in April is in the mid to upper 50s, and we will be below average early next week. High temperatures heading into the lower 50s, with a chance of rain and snow showers both Monday and into next Tuesday.