Moving from record heat to unseasonably cool temps in Metro Detroit -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight, but it will remain breezy. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Lows will fall to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday, it will be noticeably cooler. Rain and snow showers will be in the area for much of the day and until after sunset. Temperatures will not make it out of the lower to mid 40s. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 30s.

A few flurries will linger into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a chance of nighttime rain. Lows will fall to around 50 degrees.

Thursday, it will be rainy and windy. Highs will return to around 70 degrees.

The chance for rain showers will go into the start of the weekend.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

