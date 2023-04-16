Strong storms possible to end weekend, rain snow mix Monday in Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – Following scattered showers and thundershowers, tonight will be mild and partly cloudy. Lows will only fall to the upper 50s. Wind will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

The streak of 80-degree temperatures is coming to an end thanks to a cool air mass behind a strong cold front.

Tomorrow, it will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. An isolated storm or two could become severe. The thunderstorms will move into the region during the late morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow night, lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday, it will be sharply cooler. Rain showers will transition into a rain/snow mix and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Monday night, lows will fall to the mid 30s.

Calmer weather will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures return to normal by midweek. There will be a chance of rain from Thursday to Saturday.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.