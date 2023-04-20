Warm temperatures for Metro Detroit will turn to rain showers for the end of the week

The cloud cover has stuck with us overnight last night and into this morning with some scattered rain showers overnight in our northern communities as well, but we will look for drier weather and warmer temperatures to move into the region as we go throughout our Thursday.

What is going to send our high temperatures soaring well above average throughout the day today is a warm front that will lift north into the region today. The big difference from my forecast on Wednesday Evening to this morning is the high temperatures for today. The latest model guidance this morning is not pushing the warm front as far north as we originally were forecasting. Therefore, high temperatures today for the metro will not get as warm as we had originally forecast. We should only see temperatures into the middle 70s today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

The forecast models have that warm front stalling out right across Southeastern Michigan, so this will be one of those scenarios where our southern counties will be warmer than the metro today, where they could be into the upper 70s, and our northern communities could very well be in the 60s by late this afternoon.

We will keep the active weather into the forecast as through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Rain showers will move back into the forecast late tonight and into the overnight hours as the cold front moves into the region. Expect temperatures tomorrow to hit a midnight high (peak around midnight), then fall as we go through the morning hours. We will keep the rain showers into the forecast on and off throughout the day on Friday. Expect temperatures to be in the 50s for much of the day, before falling in the evening hours as we’d normally expect.

A secondary area of low pressure will develop, and ride along the cold front before moving into Michigan looking ahead into the weekend. This is going to keep the cloud cover, and chances for rain showers into the forecast for the majority of the weekend, but it should not be a complete washout. Right now, it looks like we will have a decent chance of rain showers for everyone to start the morning on Saturday before it becomes more of the scattered showers for the rest of the weekend. Expect below average temperatures for the weekend, 50s on Saturday will give way to the 40s by the end of the weekend on Sunday.

High pressure will build back into the region for the beginning of next week, so except some sunshine and clouds for everyone. The trend for below average temperatures will continue as well. High temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday will warm into the upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep in mind, our average daytime high temperature is into the lower 60s, so running a few degrees below average. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature outlook taking us through the end of the month and into the beginning of May continues to feature a high potential for below average temperatures, so it looks like this trend will continue for at least the next few weeks.