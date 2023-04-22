Cool, cloudy weekend ahead for Metro Detroit with occasional rain showers

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday morning as we awake to some spotty drizzle and scattered, light rain showers moving through Metro Detroit to get our weekend going.

Temperatures are hanging in the middle 40s, which means that it’s both a cold rain and too warm for any wintry mix worries. Grab the umbrella as you head out to walk the dog and plan to keep it handy if you plan to be out and about this Saturday. The cold front came through yesterday leaving these spotty, light rain showers moving through on the back side of that cold front and weather maker. Weather conditions won’t be great here today but will be much worse on the east coast, where there will be heavier rain and a severe storm threat.

We will likely see some dry pockets after this early morning rain subsides. Highs should get into the lower to middle 50s with a decent breeze WSW 7-15, gusting to 20mph at times. So, it will feel cooler and we don’t expect to get much help from the sun today with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies at best. More afternoon rain showers are likely moving in from the west and southwest as lighter and scattered bouts of wet weather. Those showers will also knock temps down back into the upper 40s here and there. Scattered showers also mean that parts of the area will see fewer showers and a better chance of staying in the lower to middle 50s. The average high for Metro Detroit in the middle to end of April is 61 degrees which we won’t hit either of our weekend days.

SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Sunday should be mostly dry as we stay on the mostly cloudy and cool side. Morning lows will come close to freezing depending on the cloud cover early in the day. The more clouds, the better for keeping morning temps in the middle to upper 30s. We should see a little sunshine through the first half of the day, with high temperatures struggling in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will increase and thicken from an active storm on the east coast that will pump moisture into the Eastern Great Lakes, mainly as just clouds. That being said, an isolated area of drizzle is possible, while most of Metro Detroit will stay dry.

A big chunk of cooler Canadian air has already moved into the middle of the country, and it doesn’t show any signs of moving back north in the near future. We will again be flirting with freezing temps on Monday morning before a nice mix of sun and clouds brings highs back into the lower and middle 50s. Clouds increase into the later afternoon, and a spotty area of drizzle is possible, just not very likely. Tuesday looks very similar to Monday with a little bit of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 50s. Weather computer models show signs of a weak disturbance moving over Michigan Tuesday night into early Wednesday with a chance for a few rain showers then.

Temperatures will slowly start warming Wednesday through Friday this week as we hit the upper 50s on Hump Day under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. We may hit 60F on Thursday with low to middle 60s likely on Friday. Right now, the computer models show dry conditions until Saturday morning when a storm arrives. It is still a week away, but it looks like we will be more wet than dry here in Metro Detroit next weekend.

