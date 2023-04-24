Chilly morning in Metro Detroit, afternoon showers possible

4Warn Weather – Waking up to a few isolated light showers but otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly. Extensive cloud cover has allowed temperatures to remain at or above freezing so far area-wide, so the Freeze Warning for this morning was cancelled early.

SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

Temperatures trend below average all week. Partly sunny today but isolated to scattered light showers will return to the area this afternoon.

SUNSET: 8:25 PM

As temperatures drop off to either side of 30, another Freeze Warning may be issued by the National Weather Service for tonight. The main negating factor will be the amount of cloud cover we see overnight. A better chance of showers will develop Tuesday afternoon. With temperatures around 50, this precipitation should remain generally light rain. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s through Thursday morning, so it is best to protect any sensitive outdoor plants the next few nights. Highs stay in the 50s this week, gradually warming a degree or two each day. Expect more sunshine by Thursday. Temperatures moderate closer to average late this week into the weekend. As of right now, it looks like another system will bring rain showers to the area this weekend.