Another Freeze Warning for Metro Detroit Thursday morning, nice day ahead

4Warn Weather – Waking up to another round of Freeze Warnings across much of Southeast Michigan until 8AM. However, today is shaping up to be the pick day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs around 60.

SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

Today will be the last day in the brief break from the cool, cloudy and wet conditions we just got out of as the next system is already on its way to bring clouds later tonight and rain to part of the area by Friday morning.

SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Tomorrow, we enter an unsettled pattern that brings rain chances into the forecast everyday through early next week. We will likely see scattered showers early Friday with them being a bit more widespread into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. If you are heading out to Comerica Park tomorrow evening, check for possible rain delays. Otherwise, Saturday will be seasonal in the low to mid 60s. It will not be an all-day washout as better chances for rain return in the evening but linger into Sunday with highs dropping into the mid-50s. Staying below average by about ten degrees to start next week with highs in the low 50s paired with rain chances.