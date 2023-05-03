One more day of rain showers before drier weather moves into Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After the gloomy and chilly day on Tuesday, we have one more day of that as we go through the middle of the week, but we do start to see temperatures warm-up as we go through the next few days as well.

As our low-pressure system finally starts to move off to the East, we will keep the cloud cover and scattered rain showers into the forecast for at least the first half of the day today. High temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday, making it into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. What is going to help keep it colder than the air temperatures today, is the gusty winds. Expect wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour as we head throughout the day as well.

The cloud cover will stick with us through the mid to late evening tonight before we start to break up that cloud cover from West to East across the region. Overnight low temperatures tonight dropping into the 40s, so we will still need the coat heading out the door to the bus stop and back to work on Thursday morning.

Thursday through the end of the week and into the weekend is where the forecast starts to take a much needed, better turn for everyone. We will increase the sunshine factor as we go into our Thursday, and that sunshine will help it feel a little bit warmer than it actually is, we will remain in the 50s by tomorrow afternoon.

The atmospheric blocking pattern called an “Omega” block, will finally start to break down, and allow high pressure to move into the region over the next few days. This will keep the sunshine into the forecast, and also start to warm-up temperatures even more into the end of the week. High temperatures will go into the 60s, which is close to average by Friday, and continue to warm into the upper 60s on Saturday, and lower 70s by Sunday, which finally takes us above average.

We keep the dry weather around until early next week. The forecast models are keeping another system into the region late Monday and into Tuesday, but as of right now, I do not think it will be a washout. We will bring a chance of later afternoon and evening rain showers into the forecast Monday and keep them into the forecast on Tuesday, but also keep partly cloudy skies around as well. Temperatures remaining above average into the low to mid 70s for early next week.

Here’s another bit of good news, it looks like the above average temperatures are going to stick around into the middle of the month. The 8–14-day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows that a good chunk of the continental United States is forecast to be well above average for the temperature trend, including Michigan. High temperatures on average are into the middle 60s, so this is a good sign for warmer weather to stick around for a bit.