Rain chances ahead: Showers possible midweek for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Happy Mother’s Day to all of our moms out there because, well, first of all, we wouldn’t be here without you. We love you!

The weather fits the category of it could be worse, and it could be better. These pesky clouds keep pumping into Metro Detroit, and we had a weak cool front pass through here yesterday. Morning temps are a good 10 degrees cooler than yesterday as you wake up to the lower 50s out your door with some upper 40s possible, mainly north of M 59 and that cooler breeze from Lake Huron. You will probably need a sweatshirt or light jacket for that walk with mom or as the family prepares for services before the trek to grandma’s house. Some of these morning clouds will dry to squeeze out a sprinkle here or there, but there is no real threat of wet weather here today.

We will get a few short periods of thinner clouds and some Sunday sunshine, especially during the morning and midday, while most of the afternoon is back to partly sunny at best. Our skies won’t have the same look as yesterday as it wanted to rain, and high temperatures settle in the middle and upper 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. We cannot rule out a few Metro Detroit neighborhoods hitting 70F if we can squeeze out a little late, late afternoon sunshine. That is asking a lot as we battle a cooling breeze NE 5-12mph that will likely keep The Thumb in the low to middle 60s. Hey, it will be more comfortable for anyone digging around in the garden because Mother’s Day is really the unofficial start of our planting season. Your lawn and garden could use a little help from Mother Nature, as our month of May has been dry thus far. There is not much help with free waterings coming from the skies, so you’re on your own for most of the week ahead.

SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Look for our skies to clear out late tonight into Monday as more cool and stable air moves down from Canada, leading to a few morning temps in the upper 30s as we head back to school and work. We are in for a true beauty of a Spring Day Monday with afternoon high temps back above 70F again under brilliant sunshine all day and light winds shifting NW to SW 5-12mph. There is some record heat in the Western United States that won’t quite make it here this week, but it will still have a minor impact on weather across Michigan.

Tuesday will start with sunshine, and highs will race into the middle or even upper 70s before the clouds begin to fill in by midafternoon. That hot air out west will cause the jet stream to buckle over Northern Lower Michigan late Tuesday or Tuesday night, bringing our next shower chance. However, most of the computer model data suggests that most of Metro Detroit will stay dry. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted but plan for a few light rain showers late, late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The skies clear quickly behind that front, and shower chance bringing Hump Day sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. Again, we could really use some rain and we don’t get anything on Wednesday or Thursday. We should see a nice balance of sun and clouds Thursday as highs head back to 70F or slightly warmer. We will be tracking a storm on the move through the middle of the country Thursday bringing our next rain chance. It’s a little early to lock into anything solid, but it looks like spring showers and storms will rumble into Metro Detroit on Friday and hopefully soak our land.

