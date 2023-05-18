Frosty start Thursday in Metro Detroit; seasonal & sunny in the afternoon

4Warn Weather – Waking up to the potential of some patchy frost. Coolest start to the week, but we will climb out of the cold snap throughout the day today. Mostly clear skies and temperatures mainly in the 30s this morning.

SUNRISE: 6:10AM

Staying mostly sunny today and closer to average thanks to a southeasterly flow of wind allowing temperatures to rise this afternoon into the upper 60s. Not nearly as cold tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s under mostly clear skies. Our sunset may be a bit hazy again due to the Canadian wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere.

SUNSET: 8:51 PM

Bouncing back above average into the upper 70s on Friday, but rain rolls in Friday afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out. It will turn breezy with the passage of another cold front. Rain should push out early Saturday morning. A shower or two could redevelop closer to the thumb on Saturday afternoon as the low pressure pushes east. Otherwise, the rest of the weekend looks to stay dry and sunny. Highs on Saturday drop to the upper 60s in the wake of the cold front. We climb back into the mid-70s on Sunday, the pick day of the weekend. Then another dry cold front will drop Monday’s highs closer to 70. However, we will begin another warmup to around 80 degrees by next Wednesday.