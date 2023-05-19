Warm, windy & wet Friday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Waking up to some milder temperatures this morning as we start to turn warmer, wet, and windy today.

SUNRISE: 6:09AM

Bouncing back above average into the upper 70s this afternoon, but rain rolls in mid-afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out. Expect a wet evening rush hour drive home. Winds today could gust between 20-25 mph as it turns breezy with the passage of a cold front.

SUNSET: 8:52 PM

Rain should push out early Saturday morning before sunrise. A shower or two could redevelop closer to the thumb on Saturday afternoon as the low pressure pushes east. Otherwise, the rest of the weekend looks to stay dry. Highs on Saturday drop to the mid to upper 60s and a little breezy in the wake of the cold front; overall decreasing clouds. We climb back into the mid-70s on Sunday, the pick day of the weekend, as the warmth is paired with sunshine. Then another dry cold front will drop Monday’s highs closer to 70. However, we will begin another warmup to around 80 degrees by next Wednesday and Thursday.