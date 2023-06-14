Dry, warmer Wednesday ahead of more rain in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Happy Wednesday!

After scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, we become dry and a bit warmer today. The next chance of showers arrives Thursday.

Some areas, especially to our north, start the day with patchy fog, thanks to low level moisture left behind from yesterday’s rain, and nighttime cooling.

As skies turn mostly sunny on this Wednesday, that sunshine will help burn away any fog that developed.

Temperatures will rise closer to average for this time of year, reaching the mid-70s.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Rain chances Thursday

Another round of afternoon rain is expected Thursday.

By noon, we expect widespread rain across our area. These showers might skirt some of those more south and west, but there will still be rain chances there. Those up into the Thumb will really get the most action midday Thursday.

Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Drier weekend

Temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees on Friday, and will stay that warm through the weekend.

This weekend is looking drier than previously anticipated -- so good news for the dads hoping to get outside for Father’s Day!

The beginning of next week will also see highs in the 80s.

