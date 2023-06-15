‘Marginal’ risk for severe weather Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – Some much-needed wet weather is expected in Southeast Michigan on Thursday, primarily in the afternoon.

Heavier showers and storms are mostly moving south of us on Thursday, June 15, but there is a small chance for severe weather in Metro Detroit, too. Our region has been placed under a “marginal” risk level (which is level one of five) for severe weather for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The window for the strongest storms is between 2 p.m.-9 p.m., according to our 4Warn meteorologists. Should we see any severe weather, the primary threats would be gusty winds, isolated large hail, and heavy rain.

Check out our interactive radar below.

Though severe weather may not be welcome, Metro Detroit does need wet weather to help thwart drought conditions. 4Warn Meteorologist Ron Hilliard says drought conditions have developed across the region due to little precipitation in May and so far in June, in addition to warmer-than-average temperatures.

In Lenawee and Monroe counties, conditions have progressed into a “moderate drought.”

More rain is expected to move through Metro Detroit on Sunday into Monday. Click here to read the latest forecast.

Video weather forecast

