Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Livingston County until 5:30 p.m. Thursday

4Warn Weather – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Livingston County until 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service just before 4:30 p.m.

Thursday night marks the first severe weather threat of the season in Metro Detroit. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up across the area during the evening. Stronger storms are expected to be south of M-59.

Lightning and strong downpours are possible.

The severe weather window appears to be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Metro Detroit is under a “marginal” risk, which is the lowest threat level.

