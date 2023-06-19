Sunshine & warm temperatures for Juneteenth across Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Monday Morning! After a nice end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we are going to keep the dry weather into the forecast through the beginning of the abbreviated holiday week.

Dry Weather for Juneteenth

Looking ahead to today for Juneteenth, we will keep sunshine into the forecast for the entire day. High temperatures feeling like they should for the middle of June, heading into the middle 80s for everyone this afternoon. Expect mainly clear skies to continue into the evening and overnight hours tonight, we’ll drop into the lower 60, and even some upper 50s overnight tonight into Tuesday morning.

Dry Weather Pattern Continues

The weather story for majority of the week this week will. Be high pressure controlling the forecast for at least 4 out of the next 7 days. Another blocking pattern is forecast to set up and keep us under the influence of high pressure, which means plenty of sunshine. Right now, this sunshine will continue through Thursday. Expect high temperatures to hold into the low to mid 80s, and overnight lows into the 60s for most everyone.

Next Rain Chances Moving In

As of right now, the forecast models have the blocking pattern breaking down and bit and moving off to the East by the end of the week. This would bring an area of low pressure into the region by the end of the day on Friday. We will increase the clouds by the time we get to Friday morning. Rain showers are forecast to move into the region by Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures remaining in the 80s by the afternoon.

The weekend looks to have wet weather around for most of it. Rain showers will continue for Saturday before we do see some sunshine and keep some scattered rain showers into the forecast for Sunday. High temperatures remaining in the low to mis 80s for both days, and overnight low temperatures dropping into the 60s.