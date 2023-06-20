Isolated shower chance Tuesday, but most of week stays dry in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Good Tuesday morning!

Another nice day is on tap today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for the last full day of Spring, but we will also be keeping an eye on the radar as we work into this afternoon as well.

Isolated rain shower Tuesday

A weak upper-level disturbance will drop down into the region this afternoon from Canada, as this does, with just a little bit of moisture around the region, we may have an isolated rain shower develop this afternoon and into early this evening. Most everyone will stay dry, but I cannot rule out the chance for that as we work into this afternoon. High temperatures remaining in the middle 80s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight with high pressure firmly in control of the forecast. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Say hello to summer

For the first day of Summer on Wednesday, which arrives at 10:57 AM, expect summer-like weather as go throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, and warm temperatures as well. High temperatures heading back into the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.

With a little more moisture moving into the region, we will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast working into our Thursday. High temperatures a few degrees cooler, aiming for the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances return this weekend

Then, as we head into the end of the week and the weekend, we are monitoring for the chances of showers and thunderstorms moving into the region. An area of low pressure is forecast to move into the region as our blocking patter than has kept us dry begins to move off to the East, but in terms of how much moisture we will have in play for this, the models disagree. So, as of right now, we will keep a filtered sunshine into the forecast for both Friday and Saturday, and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s both days.

It looks like we get a break from any shower or thunderstorm activity for the end of the weekend on Sunday before another low-pressure center moves into the region for the beginning of next week. The Ford Fireworks are set for Monday and as of right now, it looks like we will have widespread rain in the forecast for early next week. High temperatures heading for the low to mid 80s both Sunday and Monday.