Temps heating back up this weekend; few storms, scattered showers possible as well in Metro Detroit

Friday was only the fifth day of rain so far in June. We should have 2.47″ of rain in the bucket by now, and we are well below at only 1.62.” But all that will change with multiple rain chances over the next week.

Overnight rain will come to an end, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a low of 64.

Saturday

Saturday starts out dry, with highs climbing back into the low 80s. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon/evening, mainly near Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair.

Sunday

Sunday is a mixed bag of sun, clouds, and even a few storms—a scattered pop-up shower is not out of the question in the morning. After 4 p.m. the chance of thunderstorms increases, some of which could be strong with winds at 50mph. The 4 Warn Weather Team will be tracking those storms for you this weekend.

Next week

Monday looks like a very wet day with highs in the upper 70s. See you tonight at 11 p.m.

