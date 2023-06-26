Thunderstorms, scattered showers could lead to fog, mist in Metro Detroit

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving across the region as a weather system spins over the Great Lakes. Some storms could have heavy rain, but thunderstorms are not expected to be severe. The heavy rain will lead to ponding on some roadways.

4Warn Weather – Eyes are on the sky as we try to dodge rain showers Monday afternoon. Tonight, eyes will be on the sky for the 2023 Ford Fireworks.

Coupled with areas of fog and mist, the cool weather will make it feel more like mid-September. This afternoon’s highs will struggle to reach the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

This evening, sunset will occur at 9:14 p.m.

The chance of showers will decrease later into the evening as they become more sporadic. Remember to take an umbrella, jacket, or poncho if you are heading to the Riverfront in Downtown Detroit or Windsor for the Ford Fireworks and festivals. With the light breeze, you may want to take a sweatshirt or blanket with you.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s after sunset. It will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers in the area. Overnight, lows will fall to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday

Tuesday, there will be a chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s, and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Then, it dries out midweek.

Wednesday

It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday

Thursday, it will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Lows will fall to the lower 60s.

The weekend could be wet.

Weekend forecast

There will be a chance of rain scattered showers on Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

