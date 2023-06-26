Tornado terminology: Difference between ‘warning’ and ‘watch,’ what to do

This May 21, 2020, photo provided by Victor Gensini shows a tornado in Moscow, Kan. (Victor Gensini via AP)

4warn Weather – When severe weather strikes and a tornado is possible or imminent, weather officials will use certain terminology to help you know exactly what to expect.

There’s a difference between a tornado “watch” and a tornado “warning.” Southeast Michigan has officially entered storm season, so we’re breaking down the difference between the two tornado alerts to help you better prepare.

Tornado watch

A tornado watch may be issued on its own, or may be included within a thunderstorm watch.

A tornado watch means that severe storms are possible with tornadoes.

The watch does not mean that severe weather is happening right at that moment. The severe storms and/or tornadoes could be close or hours away.

When a watch is issued, residents in affected areas are encouraged to prepare for incoming severe weather.

Tornado warning

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado or a storm with rotation is occurring at that moment.

Those under a tornado warning are urged to stay away from windows, and to seek shelter in a basement.

Those without a basement should go to an interior room on the lowest level of the home -- this could be a closet, or the bathroom. If you seek shelter in a bathroom, the safest place to be is inside the bathtub.

More tornado safety tips

If a tornado warning is issued near your home, here’s what you should do:

Stay weather-ready : Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At your house : If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows. If you live in a mobile home , know that mobile homes cannot hold up to tornado winds. Find a nearby building to take shelter. If there aren’t any buildings nearby, lie flat in the nearest ditch, ravine, or culvert and shield your head with your hands.

At your workplace or school : Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside : Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

What to do after a tornado

Here are some tips from the CDC:

Do not attempt to move seriously injured people unless they are in immediate danger of further injury. Get medical assistance immediately.

If someone has stopped breathing, begin CPR if you are trained to do so. CPR training resource guide: Why it’s important, how it works, how to get trained

Do not enter a damaged building until local authorities determine it is safe. Tornadoes can damage structures and make them unsafe.

Leave your home or building if you hear shifting or unusual noises. Strange noises could mean the building is about to fall.

If you see structural damage, like cracks in the foundation or missing support beams, you may need to relocate to a shelter or another safe location.

If you smell gas or see a broken line, shut off the main valve from the outside.

Stay clear of fallen power lines.

Never use portable gasoline or coal-burning equipment or camp stoves inside your home, basement, or garage. Keep it outside and at least 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Read: How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators

Throw away perishable foods that have not been refrigerated properly due to power outages; also discard foods with an unusual odor, color, or texture.