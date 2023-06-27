Showers linger in Metro Detroit before severe weather chances arrive later this week

Air quality will remain in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range with some in the unhealthy range for everyone on Tuesday

4Warn Weather – Rain showers linger on this Tuesday, as a low pressure system over our area moves east. Spotty showers are expected throughout the day, but the clouds will break a bit this afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in 70s Tuesday afternoon.

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Tuesday. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is moving south into our region, and will stick around at least for the day.

The near-surface smoke is expected on Wednesday, as well. The air quality alert may be extended to Wednesday.

Air quality will range from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” overall. People in sensitive groups -- particularly children, elderly adults, and those with lung diseases (including asthma) and heart disease -- should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outside. People are generally encouraged to reduce or avoid activities that can lead to more pollution, such as outdoor burning, use of residential wood burning devices, fueling a vehicle, and running a lawn mower.

Drier Wednesday

We’ll have a break from the showers on Wednesday. Expect filtered sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Potentially severe weather Thursday

Rain and thunderstorm chances return Thursday and will last into the weekend.

There are chances for isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, but some could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. Gusty winds and hail would be the primary threats in such storms. It’s still unclear if we’ll see these stronger storms.

We’ll keep an eye on this forecast as we get closer. Highs Thursday should be in the mid-80s.

Thunderstorm chances continue into weekend

Thunderstorm chances will continue Friday and into the weekend. None of the days look to be a complete washout.

Highs will be in the middle 80s on Friday and Saturday.

