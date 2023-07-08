Tracking more rain chances, warming this weekend: What to expect

4Warn Weather – The weekend is beginning on a wet note.

Showers will continue moving across Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario through Saturday night. Showers could produce heavy rain, and a few thunderstorms are possible.

The strongest storms would be capable of gusty winds up to 40 mph, but the atmosphere does not look favorable for the development of severe weather.

It is humid, but cooler temperatures–ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70–are making it feel comfortable for many people.

Scattered showers will be possible through the early morning hours of Sunday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy Saturday night and early Sunday. Lows will fall to the lower 60s overnight.

Sunday, skies will range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will feel drier. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Northerly winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will fall to the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Skies will clear out for Monday. It will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night will also offer clear skies as lows fall to the mid 60s.

Afternoon highs will return to the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday with sunshine and developing clouds. A slight chance of rain will return for Tuesday evening and night. Lows will fall to the mid 60s.

The better chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 80s both days.