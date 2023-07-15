Wildfire smoke returns to Metro Detroit on Sunday, with more storm chances

4Warn Weather – We have had a lot of rain, and some areas will see more. The chance for rain showers, including a few thunderstorms, will continue into early Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop again into Sunday afternoon as temperatures push into the mid 80s. Besides the rain, air quality will be an issue. Wildfire smoke from western and central Canada will intensify over Southeast Michigan during the afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for all of Southeast Michigan on Sunday.

The air is likely to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” At times, the air could become “unhealthy” for most people.

People who are sensitive to compromised air quality–particularly children, seniors and people with respiratory conditions–should consider limiting time outdoors.