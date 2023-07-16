Air Quality Alerts in effect for Sunday with storm chances continuing for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After a soggy day with rain showers and thunderstorms for most on Saturday, we ended the day with some sunshine, and we will keep some of that sunshine into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Today will be by far, much better in the weather department compared to what we saw on Saturday, despite the air quality issue we are tracking today.

Air Quality Alerts for Sunday

We’re also tracking the wildfire smoke from Canada moving back into the region today as well. Because of that, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the majority of the State for Sunday as air quality levels are expected to go back into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) range, with some hourly observations into the Unhealthy (Red) range for everyone. If you have respiratory diseases like asthma, our elderly friends and neighbors, and our younger kids may need to spend a little more time indoors today while we have the smoke around the region.

More thunderstorm chances

We will also bring back the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours too today, but I am not expecting a widespread coverage of the thunderstorms with daytime heating this afternoon. Some places will more than likely stay dry this afternoon as well. Expect any thunderstorms to develop after 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM when we start to reach peak daytime heating, then wind down by 8:00-9:00 PM as we lose daytime heating this evening. High temperatures heading for the middle 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Some cloud cover will stick around into the overnight hours tonight. We may have a stray shower to contend with closer to sunrise as well tomorrow morning, otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Looking ahead into next week

We will hold onto the mixture of sunshine and clouds, along with the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the beginning of next week on Monday. High temperatures making it into the lower 80s by Monday afternoon.

Drier weather moves into the region for the middle of next week for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Tuesday, then more sunshine than anything else for Wednesday. High temperatures remaining in the lower 80s both days.

Then, we bring the active weather back into the forecast for the end of next week. I don’t think each day will be a washout, but we will keep the filtered sunshine into the forecast with a chance of thunderstorms for Thursday, and a chance of rain showers for the end of the week on Friday. High temperatures holding into the middle 80s on Thursday before dropping back into the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday. We will also keep a chance of some rain showers into the forecast for the start of next weekend as well.