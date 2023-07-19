Local 4 declares 4Warn Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to tornado threat, risk of storms

4Warn Weather – Local 4 is declaring a 4Warn Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to the possible threat of tornadoes and severe storms.

The 4Warn Weather team is forecasting a beautiful summer day Wednesday, but that is expected to change on Thursday.

Ashlee Baracy reports a few isolated storms could pop up in the middle of the day as a front approaches. Most of the wet weather is expected in the mid- to late afternoon, and she said that could organize into a line of storms.

Parts of Southeast Michigan area under a “slight” risk of severe weather, which is the fourth-highest risk level on a one-to-five scale. Other areas are at a “marginal” risk level, which is one step below “slight.”

Metro Detroit could possibly experience damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado.

