4Warn Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon in Metro Detroit

4WARN WEATHER – Today is a 4Warn Weather Alert Day as all of Southeast MIchigan is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. From 2-8pm, the environment will be favorable for damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail that could be greater than an inch in diameter. Other threats include isolated tornadoes and isolated flooding. Storms may begin as scattered cells through mid-MIchigan before transitioning to an organized squall line as it pushes through Southeast MIchigan from west to east around 35 mph.

SUNRISE: 6:14 A.M.

Seasonal and muggier today with highs in mid-80s. A mix of sun and clouds early, increasing clouds with a few spotty light showers possible just after the lunch hour before the strong storms fire off and make their way into our area mid to late afternoon.

SUNSET: 9:04 P.M.

The severe threat wanes overnight into Friday as the front pushes out and we lose the daytime heating which clears out any remaining instability in our atmosphere. The back edge of the Canadian low will bring a slight chance for a spotty shower across Southeast Michigan on Friday as moisture wraps counterclockwise around the low while it is northeast of our area, but most of us look dry under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly cooler in the wake of the cold front, topping out close to 80. The weekend looks to be nice with less humidity, mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower developing late Sunday.

Nationally, the dangerous heat wave will continue over the Southwest well into next week, with oppressive heat indices remaining across much of the couth into early this weekend. Approximately 80 million people should experience an air temperature or heat index above 105 degrees through this weekend, with dozens of daily record high temperatures possible.