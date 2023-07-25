Tracking severe weather threat in SE Michigan: What to know

4Warn Weather – So much to talk about I’m not sure where to begin.

Let’s start with this evening. Dry and warm with an air quality alert in affect for sensitive groups including those with asthma, respiratory issues and seniors.

Overnight skies will remain mostly clear with lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow starts off dry, warm and humid. By the late afternoon as a warm front lifts northward we will see a few individual cells begin to pop.

Later around 9pm a squall line will develop out ahead of a cold front. It looks like there will be enough instability to generate strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the biggest threat.

The SPC (Storm Prediction Center has upgraded all of Southeast Lower Michigan to an enhanced (level 3) threat.

