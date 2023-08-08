Tracking spotty showers on a nice Tuesday in Metro Detroit with more rain on the way

We're tracking some spotty afternoon rain after a beautiful start to our Tuesday. Not everyone will experience rain. More wet weather is expected Wednesday into Thursday.

4Warn Weather – Tuesday begins terrifically with mostly clear skies and temps around 60 degrees. Conditions are a little less humid.

We will have plenty of sunshine and warmer, seasonal temperatures today. However, scattered showers could bubble up this afternoon in the peak heat of the day -- but not everyone will see them.

No severe storms are expected, but you could get a quick passing downpour, particularly between 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. While no severe weather is anticipated, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

The rest of the night should remain dry.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:44 p.m.

Rain possible Wednesday into Thursday

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, as temperatures will rise into the mid-80s. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine Wednesday, so soak it all up, if you can!

Another wave of rain will roll in overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and leave before sunrise. Another shower chance could pass through Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have more rain chances Friday night into early Saturday. The daytime hours of the weekend are looking great as of right now, though, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 80 degrees.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a slow moving and strengthening system will produce heavy rain and flooding across parts of the Northeast. Severe storms will be possible in the central Plains and the Southeast.

