Drying out as temps inch closer to 90 through the weekend in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – On this Friday, we’re drying out from Thursday’s rounds of rain. We begin with cooler temps, mainly in the 50s, in the morning.

Besides a cool breeze picking up this afternoon, today’s forecast is fantastic. Don’t leave the house without your sunglasses!

Pleasant temperatures will top out in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be low today.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:30 p.m.

Approaching 90 degrees this weekend

Saturday will be sunny and seasonal for the Woodward Dream Cruise! We’ll warm up to around 80 degrees.

Then, we’ll crank up the heat on Sunday and Monday, with highs inching close to 90 degrees. The humidity will build back in then, too.

As of right now, it looks like we are entering a dry stretch for the next week!

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring significant impacts to California and Nevada this weekend into early next week. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible during the day across portions of the Northeast. Dangerous heat will expand into the Plains.

