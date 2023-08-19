Metro Detroit to get plenty of sunshine this weekend, heat moves in next week

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday Morning!

After a nice end to the week with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds, we are going to continue the trend of nice weather into the upcoming weekend as well.

High pressure will have control of the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, which means plenty of sunshine both days. As the high-pressure center is closer to the region for Saturday, high temperatures will make it to near average, right around 80 degrees this afternoon, but much warmer conditions are expected for the end of the weekend on Sunday. High temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees is expected for most everyone.

Mainly clear skies will be expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, seasonable temperatures will stick around as well, overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 80s for Saturday Night.

Expect a few more clouds to move into the region late Sunday into Sunday night as we watch a cold front move into the region, but this should move through as a dry cold front. Overnight lows much warmer, into the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees.

Heat watches, warnings next week

For the better portion of next week, we will be on the edge of the upper-level ridge of high pressure that will bring extreme heat to the Midwestern United States where Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings are already in place. As we watch weak disturbances move around the ridge, this is expected to keep us on the cloudy side of things for the majority of the week.

We will also bring the chance of some rain showers into the region as well by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, but I am not anticipating them to be widespread rain showers. High temperatures remain in the 80s. A better chance of rain showers moving into the region by the time we get to the end of the week on Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region, bringing more widespread rainfall.

Tracking Hurricane Hilary

Nationally, we’re watching Hurricane Hilary today, set to make landfall in Southern California by the start of next week. For the first time in history, Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the Los Angeles and San Diego, California Areas where multiple years’ worth of rainfall are expected.

Hilary will make landfall as a moderate tropical storm by Monday morning before continuing to move North into Nevada and weakening but bringing substantial rainfall and gusty winds into the middle of next week. The heat dome that has sat over the Southern United States will also move off to the North and East where Excessive Heat Watches are already in place for portions of Missouri and into Illinois.