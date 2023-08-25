77º
Tornado warning cancelled for Livingston County

Thunderstorm watch in effect until 1 a.m. Friday

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado warning for Livingston County but it has since been cancelled.

The warning was issued Friday (Aug. 24) at 9:37 p.m.; at 9:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fowlerville, moving east at 40 mph.

