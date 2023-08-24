Flooding, severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Wayne County until 8 p.m. Friday and a thunderstorm watch for several counties in Southeast Michigan until 1 a.m.

The thunderstorm watch will be in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 1 a.m. Friday (Aug. 25).

Supercell thunderstorms will rapidly develop and move through parts of Metro Detroit between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m.

There is plenty of instability, with some late-day sunshine and rising humidity; some storms could contain wind gusts up to 70 mph with large hail.

An isolated tornado is also possible Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Although most storms will be fast-moving, there is enough moisture to drop some fairly heavy rain on top of an already saturated ground, likely leading to more flooding on both the roads and perhaps into people’s basements.

Read: Whitmer activates Michigan emergency operations center in response to flooding: What that means

Here’s a list of all the active alerts.

Wayne County -- Flood warning until 8 p.m. Friday; Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m.

Macomb County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

St. Clair County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Genesee County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Lapeer County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Livingston County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Monroe County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Oakland County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Sanilac County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Washtenaw County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Lenawee County -- Thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Click here to read the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team.