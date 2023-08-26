Few showers & cooler for Saturday; Updated list of tornadoes from Thursday’s severe weather

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday Morning!

After a much calmer weather day on Friday across the region, we are going to continue the trend of calmer weather across the region looking ahead into the upcoming weekend.

Looking back to Thursday, the National Weather Service has now confirmed 6 different tornadoes in Southeastern Michigan, 7 tornadoes across the State of Michigan:

Tornado #1: Ingham/Livingston Counties:

EF-2 in Ingham County – 125 MPH

EF-1 in Livingston County – 90 MPH

Same tornado, on the ground for 12 Miles, weakened from EF-2 in Ingham County down to EF-1 in Livingston County

Ingham County is covered by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, while Livingston County is covered by the National Weather Service in Detroit, hence two different ratings for the same tornado

Tornado #2: Canton, MI – Wayne County: EF-0 – 80 MPH

Tornado #3: Belleville, MI – Wayne County: EF-1 – 90 MPH

Tornado #4: Newport, MI – Monroe County: EF-1 – 100 MPH

Tornado #5: South Rockwood, MI – Monroe & Wayne County: EF-1 – 105 MPH

Tornado #6: Gibraltar, MI: EF-1 – 100 MPH

Tornado #7: Grand Rapids, MI (Kent County): EF-1 – 110 MPH

As we look ahead into our Saturday, we will need to keep the umbrella handy from time to time as we will keep a few showers into the forecast throughout the day, but it will not be a washout, and we will see some sunshine and clouds as well. This is due to another weak cold front moving into the region from the north throughout the day. High temperatures staying below average, heading into the upper 70s by this afternoon.

Once this front moves through the region, we will clear things out as we work into the late evening and overnight hours tonight, so expect skies to become mainly clear. Temperatures will be on the chilly side of things as we drop into the upper 50s by Sunday morning.

High pressure will build into the region over the next few days bringing plenty of sunshine into the region throughout the day. High temperatures remaining in then mid to upper 70s both days.

We will have another weak disturbance move into the region as we look ahead into our Tuesday, and this will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast. High temperatures remaining in the middle 70s.

Drier weather moves back into the region for the middle and end of next week. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds behind the disturbance that moves through the region on Tuesday, and that will give way to high pressure moving back into the forecast for the end of next week. High temperatures will be cooler, into the lower 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday before a warm-up moves back in as we head to near 80 degrees by the end of next week.