Rising temps to reach 90 degrees for Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Thursday begins clear and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.Kids need an extra layer at the bus stop this morning.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine today, so don’t forget to pack the sunscreen for recess. Temperatures turn more pleasant this afternoon, topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Today’s sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s.

Warm up continues

We’ll rise into the upper 70s on Friday paired with sunshine. Whether your high school plays its football game Thursday or Friday night, the games will be dry!

Expect mid-80s and slightly breezy conditions under sunny skies on Saturday. If you are heading out to the Big House in Ann Arbor, make sure to have sunscreen on and stay hydrated in the heat.

Temps will be around 90 degrees on Sunday, and near record heat on Labor Day with highs in the low 90s.

Next week, the weather will be pretty quiet. Not a drop of rain in sight for the next seven days.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, Tropical Storm Idalia is moving up the Southeast coast at a quick clip, and is forecast to move offshore of the North Carolina coast later Thursday. An assortment of hazards is expected to continue with Idalia across the Southeast, including storm surge and coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, and areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding with considerable impacts.

