A few more clouds with summer-like heat moving into the region for the holiday weekend -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday Morning!

After sunshine and very comfortable temperatures for the end of the week on Friday, we are going to continue the warming trend into summer-like temperatures looking ahead into the rest of the holiday weekend.

For Saturday, we are going to watch a weak disturbance move through the region with just a little bit of moisture to work with. So, we will bring in a little more cloud cover than we’ve seen over the past few days, so expect partly cloudy skies. High temperatures getting even warmer heading into this afternoon, high temperatures heading for the middle 80s for the start of the weekend.

We will keep some of that cloud cover into the forecast overnight tonight, overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s thanks to a Southwest wind starting to bring in warmer air into the region.

For Sunday through the beginning of next week, a blocking pattern is going to set up in the atmosphere, like we’ve seen before. This is going to place high pressure right over the region and bring some of the warmest air we’ve seen this summer right into Southeastern Michigan.

Expect sunshine all from Sunday through Tuesday with high temperatures heading into the 90s all three days. As of right now, heat index values are forecast to stay below heat headline criteria from the National Weather Service which means it will not be as humid as we’ve seen before with the thermometer going above 90 degrees. We will also be looking at the potential for record heat over the next three days, especially on Labor Day on Monday:

Record Highs – Detroit-Wayne County Metropolitan Airport:

Sunday, September 3rd: 100 (1953)

Monday, September 4th: 92 (2018)

Tuesday, September 5th: 99 (1954)

As we work into the second half of next week, we will watch a cold front roll into the region, and this will bring a chance of rain showers into the region by Thursday, with a little more cloud cover rolling into the area on Wednesday. Temperatures still heading for the lower 90s on Wednesday, then dropping into the lower 80s on Thursday with more clouds and rainfall into the forecast.