Get ready for hot, muggy Labor Day

As Sept. 3, the weather station at Detroit Metro Airport has recorded 90-degree temperatures only twice this year: June 2 and July 5. (WDIV)

Labor Day will be unusually hot. The record high for this Labor Day–Sept. 4–is 92 degrees in Metro Detroit, which was set in 2018. That record could be tied as the temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s.

Although the date of Labor Day changes yearly, it will also be one of the hottest Labor Days that we have had. The average high for Labor Day–regardless of the date of the first Monday in September–is 78 degrees. The highest temperature reached on a Labor Day was 94 degrees in 1881.

Before the heat picks back up on Monday, temperatures will fall to the mid 60s to 70 degrees on Sunday night and early Monday.

Skies will be mostly sunny Monday and the humidity will be noticeable. As temperatures reach the lower 90s, the moisture in the air will make it feel like the mid 90s.

The shade will offer some relief, including the help of a gentle breeze out of the west-southwest at 6 to 12 mph. Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen will be particularly important with many people spending time outdoors.

Monday’s UV Index will be a 7, which is “high.”. It is recommended that people wear sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and a light-weight, light-colored long-sleeved shirt outdoors.

Monday night will be mostly clear. Lows will fall to around 70 degrees near Detroit and the mid 60s around Ann Arbor and north of I-69.

The mostly sunny conditions should last through the day on Tuesday, but Wednesday will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Showers will last into Thursday across the area. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday in the Thumb.

The temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Tuesday, and they will cool by a few degrees each day until highs only reach the lower to mid 70s on Friday.

