More cool, breezy weather with rain chances

Get the extra blanket or comforter.

Metro Detroit’s temperatures are headed back into the upper 30s overnight.

It was a cold start to Sunday as temperatures dipped into the upper 30s in many locations. The breeze added to the chill in the air.

If you were chilly Saturday night and Sunday morning, expect the same for Sunday night and Monday morning.

A shower or two will be possible Sunday evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy in the Thumb and partly cloudy in Metro Detroit.

The cloud cover will help to moderate temperatures in the Thumb, which is often cooler than Detroit. So, lows will be comparable in both areas: upper 30s.

A low-pressure system, which is contributing to the cool, breezy, and wet weather will not move much from its current spot in Eastern Canada.

Monday will be just as cool. Highs will only be in the lower 50s. The breeze, westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, could make it feel cooler. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny for much of Metro Detroit, but areas north of I-696 will have a chance of rain. The chance of rain will increase later in the day and the further north you are.

The breezy conditions are prompting a small craft advisory through late Monday for Lake St. Clair and Lake Huron in Southeast Michigan. A small craft advisory for the nearshore waters of Lake Erie in Monroe County was scheduled to expire late Sunday.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

The chance of rain, mainly north of Detroit, will stick around for Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will make a run for 60 degrees, but most locations will see highs in the upper 50s. Most communities will stay dry, but a few sprinkles are possible.

Then, better chances for rain come for Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the 40s. The weather will be most inconvenient on Friday and Saturday. The weather will be rainy and windy throughout the day.

During the second week of October, a normal high would be in the mid 60s with normal lows in the mid 40s. In the fall, lows in the upper 30s are more typical of early November.

