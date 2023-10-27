Storms possible ahead of cooler, wet weekend: What to expect in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – It is unseasonably warm on Friday as temperatures flirt with the record high, but fans of fall will be treated to more “normal” weather this weekend.

Storms possible Friday

Showers are expected throughout most of Friday morning. Many will see a break in the rain in the afternoon and possibly late morning, where we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will rise to near-record warmth this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s, just shy of the record of 78 degrees that was set for Oct. 27 in 1927.

The average high temperature for this date is 57 degrees.

Tracking warmer air for SE Michigan on Oct. 27, 2023. (WDIV)

It will be breezy today. Winds will be moving out of the southwest at 8-16 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:33 p.m.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area late Friday, which will produce showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to be severe.

Lows will be around 50 degrees.

That cold front will usher in cooler air for the weekend.

Partly sunny Saturday

It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Saturday as people head to the Detroit Pistons’ home opener.

Highs will be in the mid- and upper 50s. The chance of showers will return at night.

Overnight lows into Sunday morning will fall to the lower 40s.

Sunday

Plan for a rainy Sunday.

It will be even cooler with temperatures not making it out of the 40s in many communities. The high will be around 50 degrees in Detroit.

Workweek

Next week, highs will be in 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

While it looks like Halloween will be dry during the day, we could see rain and snow showers develop at night and early Wednesday. Our region could see a wintry mix on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the upper 20s.

November will begin with temperatures well below average.

